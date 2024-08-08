«The sportiest» Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance: 240 kW engine, 5.7 seconds to «60 mph» and price from €52295

Volkswagen has launched its «sportiest Volkswagen electric vehicle to date, the» ID.3 GTX Performance. Equipped with the most powerful electric motor and new batteries, it is seen as the electric equivalent of the popular Golf GTI Clubsport.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is the first model to feature the improved Volkswagen Performance Drive System. The Performance version has a 240 kW (321 hp) engine, which is 30 kW (40 hp) more than the regular GTX (210 kW). And the Performance’s torque output of up to 545 Nm exceeds the capabilities of the automaker’s most powerful turbocharged V6 engine. «Volkswagen’s sportiest electric vehicle» can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The ID.3 GTX Performance battery with a capacity of 79 kWh provides a driving range of about 600 km (WLTP). It supports fast charging, which allows you to restore 10% to 80% of the energy reserve in about 26 minutes.

The electric car has sporty GTX design elements, including a new black air intake and modified signature lightning. The new model has more GTX-branded elements in the interior. The car is equipped with a 12.9-inch infotainment system and the latest VW software. Additional features include a projection display and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is available for pre-order in Germany starting at €52295 including VAT. Volkswagen is currently offering a €3570 discount on all ID models, so the starting price will be around €48725.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport with a 300 hp (221 kW) engine capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds is available from €48075.

Source: electrek