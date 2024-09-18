The strategy game Frostpunk 2 debuted with 85 points on Metacritic: «A tense, creepy game of survival and conflict»

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the popular survival strategy game, received positive reviews from critics three days before its official release.

The game received an average score on the Metacritic aggregator a score of 85 points out of 100 based on 49 reviews. OpenCritic awarded The game has a score of 84 out of 100 based on 39 reviews, with 95% of critics recommending Frostpunk 2.

The official release of Frostpunk 2 is scheduled for September 20. The game will be available on personal computers (Steam, Epic Games), including a PC Game Pass subscription. Deluxe Edition owners can already start playing the game.

Reviewers have noted a number of advantages of Frostpunk 2. The game retained the tense atmosphere of the first part, but added new elements, such as political factions, which deepened the gameplay. Critics highly appreciated the evolution of the gameplay compared to the original, noting the successful combination of game mechanics. Graphic design, art style, and music were also praised.

However, the game is not without its drawbacks. Some reviewers noted the linearity of the story mode, although they acknowledged the presence of changes depending on the player’s decisions. They also mentioned performance issues on outdated computers. Some consider the game to be overloaded in some aspects, which can scare off inexperienced players. For the most experienced Frostpunk fans, the amount of content may seem insufficient.

Frostpunk 2 takes place 30 years after the events of the first part. The player acts as the governor of New London, replacing the previous captain. Although the Great Freeze remains a threat, humanity has already adapted to the new living conditions. However, social conflicts arise, and different factions are formed, each with its own vision of city governance.

The developers have released a trailer for the game, which demonstrates the gradual development of the city and the possible problems that players will face. The video shows different aspects of managing a metropolis in the post-apocalyptic cold.

As a reminder, the developers from 11 Bit Studios added Ukrainian localization to Frostpunk 2.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.