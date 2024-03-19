The Ukrainian trailer for the action movie «Boy Kills World» with Bill Skashgord has been released. Premiere — May 16

The protagonist is a deaf and mute boy who seeks revenge for his family, who were killed in a reality show, and begins heavy training to become a ruthless killer.

«The ratings of the show, where people kill each other in the most bizarre ways, skyrocketed! However, the organizers of this project crossed the line when they killed the family of a 9-year-old boy. Now he is ready to do anything for revenge. His plan is quite simple. First, grow up and become stronger. Then he has to train with a crazy martial arts master. And finally, return to the bloody show in grand style to make a spectacular comeuppance!», — says the official synopsis.

The film stars Bill Skashgord, known for the «It» dilogy (he will also appear as a leading character in the remake «Crow»). The rest of the cast includes — Sharlto Copley («Chappie»), Michelle Dockery («The Gentlemen»), Iko Yuwais («Star Wars: The Force Awakens»), Famke Janssen («X-Men franchise») and Jessica Roth («La La Land», dilogy «Happy Death Day»).

The film is directed by Moritz Mohr («Akumi») and written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith («Child’s Play»). The film is produced by Sam Raimi («Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness») and Roy Lee.

«Boy Kills World» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 16.

Trailer

Poster