«The Crow» — trailer for the new adaptation of James O’Barr’s graphic novel with Bill Skashgård

The Lionsgate film, directed by Rupert Sanders («Snow White and the Huntsman»), will be released on June 7.

«Soul mates Eric Draven (Skashgård) and Shelley Webster (FKA twigs) were brutally murdered when they were overtaken by the demons of their dark past. Eric gets a chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself and sets out to take revenge on the killers, traveling through the worlds of the living and the dead», — says the synopsis.

The cast of «The Crow» also includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Byrne, Sami Boajila and Jordan Bolger. The screenplay was written by Zach Beilin and William Schneider, and the producers include — Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jenks and the late Samuel Hadida and Ed Pressman.

The film «The Crow» is based on the graphic novel of the same name by James O’Barr, written after the death of his beloved in a car accident. In 1994, a film adaptation was released by director Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee — the movie grossed $94 million worldwide on a budget of $23 million and became a cult film. It has been followed by three sequels, a TV series, and now a reboot that will be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.

