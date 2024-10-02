The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will get Face ID and Apple Intelligence features (read — more performance), — Mark Gurman

According to Mark Gurman of BloombergThe upcoming iPhone SE will be similar to today’s more expensive iPhones and is likely to be released in early 2025.

To replace the «Home» button with Touch ID, the iPhone SE will get Face ID and support Apple Intelligence — information that is important not so much in terms of artificial intelligence, but rather indicates higher device performance (even the basic iPhone 16 models, for example, received 8 GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence).

According to rumors, the new iPhone SE will look like an iPhone 14 — without massive top and bottom bezels, and will also have an OLED screen (instead of the usual LCD).

Along with the new SE models, Gourmet writes, Apple will release 11- and 13-inch iPad Airs with «internal improvements», as well as new Magic Keyboards for both sizes, which will be equipped with some of the features of the iPad Pro keyboard.

Earlier, Gourmet reported on Apple’s October event, which will showcase new Macs with M4 chips (production has allegedly already been launched).