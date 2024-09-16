Apple has already launched production of new Macs with M4 chips, they will be shown in October – Mark Gurman

After the recent presentation of the iPhone 16 series smartphones Apple will focus on the Mac lineup. While the September event largely emphasized the company’s growing ecosystem and AI advancements with Apple Intelligence, there were no Mac or iPad announcements. According to rumors, the presentation of laptops and computers is scheduled for October.

Industry insider Mark Gurman suggests that the October event will be centered around the introduction of new Macs based on M4 chips, promising a performance jump over the current M3-based generation. The new lineup is expected to include:

J604 is a new budget 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip.

The J614 and J616 are the new high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with two professional-grade M4 chips.

J623: a new iMac with an M4 chip.

J773: updated and more compact Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip variants.

Gurman says that production of most of his new models is already in full swing:

«I’m told that most of these Macs are already shipping from the factories (except for some higher-end MacBook Pros and Mac minis with M4 Pro) and are ready to launch right now».

Gurman also speculates that Apple is probably waiting until all new Macs are ready to ship at the same time. The MacBook Air models with the M4 chip (J713 and J715) are expected in the first quarter of 2025, and the new Mac Studio (J575) — by the middle of the year. Mac Pro (J704) will be released by the end of 2025.

The absence of a MacBook Air with M4 in the near future may disappoint some, as the fanless design remains a popular choice for users.

Source: gizmochina