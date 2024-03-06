The updated Sea Baby marine drone is capable of carrying more than a ton of explosives for more than 1110 km

The Security Service of Ukraine has demonstrated testing of the first marine drone, which was manufactured thanks to the recent large-scale volunteer collection among Ukrainians. It was planned to raise almost UAH 300 million for the production of 35 Sea Baby drones.

The first sample in this batch was named «Avdiivka». It differs from the previous generation of marine drons in both appearance and technical characteristics.

«Sea baby 2024 is a new generation drone that is improved and even more deadly for the enemy», ─ it says the SBU said in a statement.

The new SeaBaby 2024 is characterized by better maneuverability, a longer range and the ability to carry a larger warhead. To recap, previous generation naval drones had a warhead weighing 850 kg (although versions with a 450 kg warhead were also used) and could cover a distance of 1000 km. These drones proved to be very effective. The SBU used them to blow up the Crimean bridge and hit a total of 11 Russian warships.

In the case of SeaBaby 2024, it is already possible to deliver almost a ton of explosives over a thousand kilometers, SBU Brigadier General «Hunter». At the same time, Ihor Lachenkov clarifiesThe new modification is capable of carrying more than a ton of combat payload over a distance of more than 1110 km.

According to «Hunter», the SBU intended this drone to be a universal platform on which to place various weapons.