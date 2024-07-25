The WATT+ smart meter from YASNO has automatic data transmission, a two-zone tariff, and a price of ₴8 thousand.

YASNO offers to install an individual smart electricity meter «Smart WATT+». It is capable of automatically transmitting electricity consumption data, which frees the consumer from the need to monitor this process on their own. Thanks to two-zone billing, its owner will be able to save not only time but also money.

One of the main advantages of «Smart WATT+» is that automatic transmission of readings does not require the installation of an ACME for the entire house, which means that you can not depend on neighbors or condominiums for automation. Such meters operate on GSM networks and will automatically transmit data at a certain time. In addition, the meter records consumption separately during the day and at night, which allows you to activate a two-zone tariff and pay half as much for electricity consumed at night.

Meter «Smart WATT+» can be ordered on the YASNO website. A 1-phase meter (220 V) with delivery, installation, and setup costs UAH 7999. A 6-month installment plan with monthly payments of UAH 1334 is available from monobank and «PrivatBank».