The website EpicDB leaked a lot of information about unannounced games: The Last of Us Part II on PC, Turok, Final Fantasy IX Remake, etc.

The SteamDB service provides a lot of useful information about games for both ordinary players and industry and media representatives. This is a treasure trove of data that has been connected to the Steam API for years and has been collecting statistics that stem from a relatively transparent platform.

Recently, and quite suddenly, the EpicDB website was launched. It provided a similar service for the Epic Games Store, one of Steam’s leading competitors on PC. However, as soon as it was launched, a large number of details about unpublished games, unpublished DLC, and upcoming projects were immediately leaked to the Internet. All this information was discovered through the API.

In a huge data warehouse, users find that the EpicDB platform provides a little more information than planned. For each item listed in the Epic Games Store, there is additional information about the game, such as its performance on the platform, when it was first created as an item in the table, and when it was last updated – and how.

Thanks to this additional information, we were able to find out that The Last of Us Part II is coming to PC, a new Turok game from Russian Saber Interactive, DLC for the unreleased Sonic x Shadow Generations game, and also found references to Final Fantasy IX Remake.

Most of the interesting content is somewhat hidden behind codenames, but there is much that can be easily deciphered. Some users have found references to Morrowind, and there is even a link to Bloodborne Remake, but many have suggested that it is a fake.

After so many leaks of confidential information, the site’s operation EpicDB was suspended. It is currently unknown whether it will resume in the future.

Source: insider-gaming