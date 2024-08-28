The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launched on RISC-V processor — FPS is low, but everything works

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was able to run on a RISC-V processor thanks to the Box64 environment for Linux. The frame rate is low, but the game is fully functional.
The free and open-source RISC-V processor architecture is at an earlier stage of development and implementation than ARM or x86/x64. However, developers of an environment for running Windows programs on Linux Box86/Box64 still managed to run an AAA game on a RISC-V computer.
To run the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt In addition to Box64, Wine and DXVK were used to emulate instructions. The developers have compiled a detailed description experiment on the blog and uploaded a video of the gameplay to YouTube.
Unfortunately, The Witcher 3 demonstrates only 15 FPS on such a system. But the launch on RISC-V was still a technical achievement and a hint at the possible future of the open source architecture (I would advise you to turn off the weather in the game files and remove all vegetation, as I did to run The Witcher 3 on a 2015 Intel integrated graphics card. — A. R.)
According to the Box86 developers, significant problems with running The Witcher 3 on RISC-V start with the x86_x64 instructions. The new architecture should be able to replace or duplicate these instructions. A lot of hardware resources are spent on «translation of» instructions for RISC-V.
Last August, Box86 developers made such 2D games as Stardew Valley and World of Goo fully playable on RISC-V. For The Witcher 3, it was necessary to purchase a Milk-V Pioneer, a 64-core RISC-V PC with a PCIe slot. It was needed to install an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card.
Source: Tom’s Hardware
LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: