The world’s first microcomputer Q1 was put up for auction at $32 thousand.

Heritage Auctions has put up for sale a Q1 computer. This device is considered the world’s first microcomputer. Interestingly, it was accidentally found by janitors at Kingston University in London in boxes for storing various old junk. They also found a later version of the computer and a printer.

The Q1 is considered the world’s first complete, self-contained microcomputer with a built-in screen and keyboard. It was created by the Q1 Corporation of New York and is based on the Intel 8008 processor instead of bulky TTL logic circuits and a base of wired transistors. This microprocessor architecture allowed the Q1 to boast capabilities that were usually reserved for larger systems at the time. However, the Q1 was not a commercial success. Its largest customer was the NASA space agency, and exports boomed very little.

Nevertheless, thanks to the discovery, Heritage Auctions put the following devices up for sale:

a Q1 desktop microcomputer made in 1972 with a built-in keyboard, screen, and printer;

The Q1 Lite from 1976, which is a simplified version without a printer and an added numeric keypad;

Q1 is a desktop computer printer designed to work with the Q1 Lite. Being made of metal, the printer is much heavier than modern devices.

All the devices look good, although, given their considerable age, they have some cosmetic defects – traces of wear and tear and discoloration. However, all the keys are in place. At the same time, the systems have not been tested, so they are all sold in «as is» condition.

At the time of writing the price of the Q1 version with a printer is $32000. Bids are still being accepted – the auction will last for more than 6 hours.

Source: newatlas