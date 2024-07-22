The Zone is Calling: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Board Game is already in the hands of fans (first photos)

The first customers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. are already actively sharing photos of the board game.

Fans of the post-apocalyptic world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. have finally waited: the developers have started shipping the first batch of the board game version of the popular game. Reddit users are already sharing photos of their copies of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Board Game. These are noticed on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. NEWS UA.

Awaken Realms has impressed the gaming community with the lightning-fast launch of the crowdfunding campaign for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Board Game. Enthusiasts collected the initial goal of $50,000 in a record three and a half minutes after the fundraiser was launched. In less than a day, the amount of contributions exceeded $1 million.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Board Game offers players to immerse themselves in a cooperative strategy game for 1-4 participants. It is positioned as a «zone-crawler» — board game where players explore a dangerous territory. An interesting feature is the distribution of missions in separate boxes, which facilitates immersion in the gameplay. Similar games: Gloomhaven, Star Wars: Imperial Assault and Descent: Legends of the Dark.

Also S.T.A.L.K.E.R. The Board Game received Ukrainian localization.

The release of the long-awaited computer game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 planned on September 5 GSC Game World has even published a video that allows you to listen to the radio from the game. Also on sale appeared limited edition energy drink Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight.

Source: Telegram