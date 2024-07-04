Ukrainian radio in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — GSC Game World has published three songs

GSC Game World has published a video that allows you to listen to the radio from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. To be more precise, these are three songs from the radio station that can be found at the location «Rostock», which in the game will belong to the «Will» group. It’s not pop music — the tracks represent Ukrainian post-punk, electropop, and indie.

In chronological order, you can hear songs by anastymoza («Chrysanthemums»), DK Energetik («Vostok Street»), and The Unsleeping («Live»). It is not yet known what other songs and genres will be featured in the game and how the radio repertoire will differ from one location to another.

The developers described it as follows «Rostok»: «A place of trade, recreation and relative safety for stalkers from all over the Zone. And from now on, it is also the territory of Freedom! The bar and the Arena are open as usual, except for the free stuff you can buy here. Before going out, it would be nice to relax and listen to some music. A piece of food, the morning sun, and an echo from the Big Earth playing in your ears. The Zone is not always about movement, struggle and survival. Sometimes it is felt in melodies, reflections, in savoring what is ahead, in the next journey».

In the video description, GSC Game World left links to the performers’ Instagrams, as well as to the songs themselves. You can listen to them separately on Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube.

The video also contains other interesting details that add Ukrainian cultural identity to the game: a bottle of vodka «Cossacks» with the remnants of an excise stamp, cigarettes «Mriya», a box of matches with a familiar design, and the inscriptions «Flammable» and «Oxygen». Release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich has been repeatedly postponed, will be held on September 5.