«This is not what we’ve been waiting for for 10 years»: the first Minecraft trailer collected 230,000 dislikes in 7 hours — fans are outraged

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first trailer for the Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa has caused a wave of negative feedback among fans of the game.

Trailer of the long-awaited movie based on the popular Minecraft game was a real disappointment for fans. In seven hours, the video collected 250,000 likes and 230,000 dislikes.

Jason Momoa, known for the TV series «Game of Thrones» and the movie «Aquaman», played the main role in the movie. Jack Black played Steve, a key character in the Minecraft game. The plot tells the story of four losers who find themselves in the cubic world of Minecraft and have to learn how to survive in it.

Fans of the game expressed their dissatisfaction with several aspects of the movie. The main complaint was the decision to make the movie with live actors rather than fully animated. Many commentators believe that an animated movie would have better conveyed the atmosphere and style of the game. Critics compare the upcoming movie to a failed game adaptation Borderlands, which was recently released.

The user reaction to the trailer was mostly negative. Here are a few illustrative «liked» comments under the video:

«Why does Jason Momoa look like he’s cosplaying as Dora the Explorer?»

«”ChatGPT, make me a Minecraft movie”, — Warner Bros».

«Just kidding, Warner Bros. Now you can release a real teaser».

«I can’t believe we waited 10 years for this. I can already predict the entire plot from this teaser».

«How do such projects even get the green light? Absolute nonsense».

Despite the negative reaction to the trailer, Warner Bros. plans to release the Minecraft movie in 2025. Time will tell whether the creators will be able to take into account the fans’ criticism and improve the movie before the premiere.

Trailer

