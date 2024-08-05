Three cases of a new strain of coronavirus «FLiRT» — affecting weakened immune systems, and even vaccinated people get sick

«FLiRT» — is a new subvariant of the coronavirus «Omicron» that, due to specific mutations in the spike protein, binds better to cells and avoids the immune response.

Primarily, «FLiRT» affects weakened immune systems, and even previously vaccinated people can get sick. At the same time, the immunity gained after vaccination reduces the risk of complications during the disease.

Pros data In July, the Ministry of Health recorded three cases of «FLiRT» in Ukraine: two in Kyiv and one in Ivano-Frankivsk region (two women and a man 60+).

The World Health Organization has not yet provided an assessment of the risk of «FLiRT», but emphasizes that the virus needs to be monitored in each country.

«Available research shows that current vaccines, including boosters, remain effective in protecting against severe COVID-19, although they cannot completely prevent infection with the new strain. We remind you that you can get vaccinated at vaccination points or in an outpatient clinic by making an appointment with your family doctor. Doctors use omicron-specific vaccines (manufacturer «Pfizer») for adults and children», — the Ministry of Health notes

Pros data According to the Center for Public Health, in the first half of 2024, the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine decreased by 4.6 times compared to the same period last year, while in June the figures began to move up — and most cases are imported from European countries

Earlier, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin noted that on average, 80% of people who are dying of either influenza or covid are not vaccinated or have not completed the full cycle.