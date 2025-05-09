Titan Quest 2 early access postponed — due to «excessive hype» in the ARPG market

Titan Quest 2 was not released in early access in the winter of 2024/2025 because of competitors — the studio did not want to lose customers.

The developers from Grimlore Games announced that the game was postponed to the summer of 2025. The reason is — oversaturation of the ARPG market and «excessive hype» in the chosen release window. The studio simply decided not to risk the success of the game.

«Originally slated for a winter 2024 / 2025 release, Titan Quest II will now launch in Early Access in summer 2025. The decision comes in response to a crowded action RPG release window and a desire to give the game the spotlight it deserves», — the publisher said in an official statement THQ Nordic

Grimlore says that they have been closely monitoring the market and realized that launching in winter would be a bad move amid the activity of major players in the genre. In recent months Path of Exile 2 has already made a splash in early access, Diablo 4 regularly shocks with its cosmetics price tags, and Last Epoch has unexpectedly become a favorite of the hardcore community. Against this background, Titan Quest 2 would simply lose potential players.

But the developers are optimistic: a recent closed demo brought Grimlore Games «incredibly motivating» results. Test participants played the introductory chapter, chose subclasses, and fought the boss Appolonia the Terrible. According to the studio, the battle with her became a favorite among fans.

Grimlore shared specific figures: 92% of players rated the demo as positive or very positive. Another 66% of them called themselves longtime Titan Quest fans. The average rating of battle difficulty was 3.6/6: «it’s a good place — difficult but not unfair», the studio says. Players also highly appreciated the visuals (5.25 out of 6) and sound (5.16 out of 6).

The developers admit that there are some things that need to be improved: ability aiming, balance, overall smoothness of battles, and performance. The team is already working on optimization, customizable controls, and interface improvements. Now Grimlore Games is focused on bringing the game to release. According to them, it will retain the spirit of the original but offer modern mechanics for a new generation of players.

At the same time, the publisher of Titan Quest 2 — THQ Nordic — is preparing for remake of the legendary Gothic 1 Gothic 1 Remake is coming soon will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, but the exact release date is still unknown.

Source: PC Gamer