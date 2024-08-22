Gothic 1 Remake: blogger shows an hour of gameplay from Gamescom 2024

The Games section is published with the support of ?

German blogger Hänno got exclusive access to the remake of the legendary Gothic game at Gamescom 2024.

In the video, you can see updated locations, characters, the game’s combat system, and other aspects of the upcoming remake.

Gothic is set in a fantasy world where the king sends prisoners to mine magical ore. The valley with the mines is surrounded by a magical barrier, and the criminals have established their own rules. The protagonist — Nameless, at first glance, is an ordinary criminal who is destined to become a key figure in this world.

Alkimia Interactive Alkimia Interactive is a Barcelona-based video game development studio specializing in RPGs and action-adventure games. Currently, the team is working on a remake of Gothic. left the core of the game unchanged. Players will explore an open world, fight humans and monsters, complete quests for the three camps, and develop their characters.

Gothic, released in 2001 by the German studio Piranha Bytes, quickly became a cult role-playing game. It was distinguished by its gloomy medieval world, non-linear plot, and complex system of interaction with non-player characters. The game was remembered by players for its atmosphere of hopelessness and survival in the cruel world of a magical prison, where the protagonist has to fight his way to power and freedom.

Gothic 1 Remake will be released on PC (Steam, GOG), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

