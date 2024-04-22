To book and punish. The Cabinet of Ministers is working on restrictions for evaders and booking through «Action»

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to restrict access to some administrative services for those who do not have a military registration document.

On the other hand, — plans to simplify the booking procedure. This is the second attempt by the government to launch a mechanism for booking employees through the «Diia» portal.

«Restrictions on rights are consistent with the Constitution»

It is quite possible that without a military registration document, Ukrainians will not be able to receive certain administrative services.

About this reported Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska at the national marathon «United News».

According to Malyuska, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently developing changes that will establish a mandatory condition for receiving a number of administrative services.

«The government is working to encourage those who doubt the need to fulfill their duties. That is, the state will make sure that everyone is equal before the law. So that those who want to defend the country are not in a worse position than those who do not», — said Malyuska.

The head of the Ministry of Justice added that most of the rights provided for in the Constitution can be restricted in wartime, and this is in line with Ukrainian law.

Booking through «Action». Second attempt

It has also become known that the Cabinet of Ministers is developing a new procedure for electronic booking of persons liable for military service through «Diia». This is the second attempt — the previous e-booking procedure was supposed to be introduced in the fall of 2023.

Forbes received a draft resolution (not the final version) on electronic booking. Here is a brief summary of the main points.

How booking via «Action» will work

The main difference between the new approach is the rejection of the paper-based booking format in favor of the electronic one.

The resolution does not make any significant changes to the concept of armor itself: as before, only 50% of employees subject to military service can be reserved, and only for enterprises that are critical to the economy.

If a company wants to reserve more than half of the employees subject to conscription, additional justification is required. The resolution does not specify what data the company must provide in this case.

Booking stages

The head of the company (or his/her authorized person) must be identified in «Actions» and submit a list of employees to be booked in any form, as well as information about the company. To make a reservation, you need to provide the followingemployee dataSurname, first name and patronymic, passport details, identification code, rank of the person liable for military service (private, sergeant, petty officer or officer), military specialty number, type of military registration document (series and number, if any), a note on the position of the head or deputy head of the companyData about the company: full name, address and EDRPOU. The program can block the list view,if the company exceeded the limits on the number of booked employees, did not specify the data on the number of persons liable for military service in the TCC, due to the presence of open administrative proceedings on violations of mobilization legislation. If the process is successful, the head of the company certifies the list with an electronic signature. The data is then checked against the data in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists. If the verification is successful, theregister, a reservation mark is immediately generated, and a corresponding certificate is generated in «Actions». You can book an employee onsix or one monthThe latter option is available only once if there are minor differences between the information provided by the manager and the information in the register of persons liable for military service. During this time, the person has to contact the MCC and update the data. After that, the company will be able to book him or her for six months. Eliminate reservationsmay: in case of closure of the enterprise or dismissal of an employee, as well as if the company has completed a contract for the production of goods and services for ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE.

It is also worth noting that the Cabinet of Ministers has not completely abandoned the economical booking of employees. But this initiative is currently on hold.

In the latest version, MPs offered businesses to pay the military fee for each employee based on the formula of 1.5% of the salary + a fixed rate of UAH 20 thousand per month.