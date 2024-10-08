TOP-5 new and used electric cars in September 2024 in Ukraine

In September 2024, there were 4289 more electric vehicles in Ukraine. The demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) decreased by 0.2% compared to September of the previous year.

At the same time, the share of new cars in BEV registrations amounted to 21%, compared to 18% last year. Most of the electric vehicles registered in Ukraine in September 2024 were not passenger cars – 4157 units (new – 870 units, used – 3287 units). Out of 132 commercial electric vehicles, only 13 were new.

TOP-5 new electric cars in September:

ZEEKR 001 – 109 units; VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 103 units; HONDA M-NV – 102 units; BYD Song Plus – 91 units; NISSAN Ariya – 74 units.

TOP-5 first-time registered used electric vehicles in Ukraine:

NISSAN Leaf – 440 units; TESLA Model 3 – 325 units; TESLA Model Y – 310 units; VOLKSWAGEN e-Golf – 196 units; HYUNDAI Kona – 179 units.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 39.9 thousand electric vehicles have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. Of these, 20% were new vehicles, and the remaining 80% were used.

Source: Ukravtoprom