TOP-5 new and used electric cars in September 2024 in Ukraine

In September 2024, there were 4289 more electric vehicles in Ukraine. The demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) decreased by 0.2% compared to September of the previous year.
At the same time, the share of new cars in BEV registrations amounted to 21%, compared to 18% last year. Most of the electric vehicles registered in Ukraine in September 2024 were not passenger cars – 4157 units (new – 870 units, used – 3287 units). Out of 132 commercial electric vehicles, only 13 were new.
TOP-5 new electric cars in September:
- ZEEKR 001 – 109 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 103 units;
- HONDA M-NV – 102 units;
- BYD Song Plus – 91 units;
- NISSAN Ariya – 74 units.
TOP-5 first-time registered used electric vehicles in Ukraine:
- NISSAN Leaf – 440 units;
- TESLA Model 3 – 325 units;
- TESLA Model Y – 310 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN e-Golf – 196 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona – 179 units.
Since the beginning of 2024, more than 39.9 thousand electric vehicles have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. Of these, 20% were new vehicles, and the remaining 80% were used.
Source: Ukravtoprom
