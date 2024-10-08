News Auto 10-08-2024 at 10:23 comment views icon

TOP-5 new and used electric cars in September 2024 in Ukraine

In September 2024, there were 4289 more electric vehicles in Ukraine. The demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) decreased by 0.2% compared to September of the previous year.

At the same time, the share of new cars in BEV registrations amounted to 21%, compared to 18% last year. Most of the electric vehicles registered in Ukraine in September 2024 were not passenger cars – 4157 units (new – 870 units, used – 3287 units). Out of 132 commercial electric vehicles, only 13 were new.

TOP-5 new electric cars in September:

  1. ZEEKR 001 – 109 units;
  2. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 103 units;
  3. HONDA M-NV – 102 units;
  4. BYD Song Plus – 91 units;
  5. NISSAN Ariya – 74 units.

TOP-5 first-time registered used electric vehicles in Ukraine:

  1. NISSAN Leaf – 440 units;
  2. TESLA Model 3 – 325 units;
  3. TESLA Model Y – 310 units;
  4. VOLKSWAGEN e-Golf – 196 units;
  5. HYUNDAI Kona – 179 units.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 39.9 thousand electric vehicles have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. Of these, 20% were new vehicles, and the remaining 80% were used.

Source: Ukravtoprom

