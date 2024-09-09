Toxic gaming: two-thirds of women face misogyny in online games, — study

The Games section is published with the support of ?

A new study has found that two-thirds of female players experience misogyny during online gaming, despite a slight improvement in the situation over the past year.

Bryter Company conducted a survey approximately one thousand female gamblers in the UK and the US. The results showed that 65% of respondents experienced toxic online behavior in 2023. This is down from 72% in 2022, but the problem remains acute.

Technology journalist Mickey Carroll tested the level of aggression in gaming communities on her own experience. She joined a Discord chat where she was immediately insulted because of her female avatar. A male player called her a «dirty woman» and used a number of other offensive expressions.

Jenny McBean, a researcher at Bryter, notes that harassment often begins with sexist comments, but can escalate into threats of rape and physical violence. Every tenth female player surveyed has received rape threats.

Despite improvements in the situation, 20% of female players give up online gaming altogether for fear of harassment.

Matilde, a 19-year-old French esports player, describes the experience of women in gaming as «scary». She emphasizes that «needs to be ready to fight back against» offenders.

Stephanie Ijoma founded the NNESAGA agency to promote diversity and inclusion in the gaming industry. She emphasizes that black women are the most harassed in this area.

Discord representatives said that the company takes immediate action in case of harassment reports.

Source: Eurogamer

