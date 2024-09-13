Toyota Prius sets new Guinness World Record for highest fuel economy

The Toyota Prius has reached a new level of efficiency thanks to the efforts of Wayne Gerdes, who has won the Guinness World Record title for the lowest fuel consumption on a trip across the United States from the West Coast to the East Coast. This summer, Gerdes drove from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall in a Prius LE and achieved impressive fuel economy. The average combined fuel consumption for the entire trip was 93.158 miles per gallon (MPG) – 2.52 liters per 100 km. This made it possible to break the previous record, which was set in the mid-70s of the last century.

The Prius was introduced about two decades ago as the first production hybrid car. It ushered in a new generation of vehicles that combine an electric motor with a highly efficient internal combustion engine to significantly improve fuel economy. And it has lived up to its expectations.

Gerdes’ 3,211.7-mile (5,168.73 km) journey across the United States took him through a variety of terrains and unpredictable weather conditions. He drove the Prius to altitudes of up to 7000 feet (2133 meters) and through harsh places like the Mojave Desert, where temperatures exceeded 40 degrees. He fought strong winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Such factors demonstrate how a car can achieve great efficiency despite difficult conditions.

The latest-generation Toyota Prius is equipped with Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system and a 2.0-liter engine that has 194 hp. This car is claimed to have a fuel consumption of 57 miles per gallon (4.12 l/100 km), according to EPA estimates.

This world record was achieved by a driver who is proficient in hypermiling techniques that optimized the Prius’s performance in certain weather and road conditions. The results are not typical. He also used some basic fuel-saving tips that any driver can practice.

Gerdes offers simple tips for drivers to improve fuel economy. He advises starting slowly from a stop and maintaining even pressure on the accelerator pedal. He also says that when you have a stop ahead, you should reduce the accelerator pressure in advance and use the car’s inertia to smoothly approach the stop, which helps to save fuel.

Source: toyota