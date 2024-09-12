News Auto 09-12-2024 at 12:56 comment views icon

TOYOTA RAV-4 and Yaris Cross are the most popular hybrid cars in Ukraine

Last month, Ukrainians purchased more than 3.1 thousand hybrid passenger cars. These are both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Compared to August last year, the number of hybrids purchased increased by 76%.

In contrast to electric vehicleswhich are mostly registered for the first time in Ukraine as used cars (82%), the situation in the hybrid segment is radically different. The share of new cars among the total number of hybrids is 58%. Although there is a gradual decline in this figure. In August last year, 63% of new hybrid cars were registered.

In the segment of new passenger hybrid cars, TOYOTA remains the market leader. The most popular models among Ukrainians are as follows:

  1. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 414 units;
  2. TOYOTA Yaris Cross – 134 units;
  3. NISSAN X-Trail – 133 units.

In registrations of imported used cars with hybrid powertrains, the popularity rating is as follows:

  1. FORD Fusion US – 92 units;
  2. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 78 units;
  3. KIA Niro – 73 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom

