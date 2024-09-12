TOYOTA RAV-4 and Yaris Cross are the most popular hybrid cars in Ukraine

Last month, Ukrainians purchased more than 3.1 thousand hybrid passenger cars. These are both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Compared to August last year, the number of hybrids purchased increased by 76%.

In contrast to electric vehicleswhich are mostly registered for the first time in Ukraine as used cars (82%), the situation in the hybrid segment is radically different. The share of new cars among the total number of hybrids is 58%. Although there is a gradual decline in this figure. In August last year, 63% of new hybrid cars were registered.

In the segment of new passenger hybrid cars, TOYOTA remains the market leader. The most popular models among Ukrainians are as follows:

TOYOTA RAV-4 – 414 units; TOYOTA Yaris Cross – 134 units; NISSAN X-Trail – 133 units.

In registrations of imported used cars with hybrid powertrains, the popularity rating is as follows:

FORD Fusion US – 92 units; TOYOTA RAV-4 – 78 units; KIA Niro – 73 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom