TOYOTA RAV-4 and Yaris Cross are the most popular hybrid cars in Ukraine

Last month, Ukrainians purchased more than 3.1 thousand hybrid passenger cars. These are both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Compared to August last year, the number of hybrids purchased increased by 76%.
In contrast to electric vehicleswhich are mostly registered for the first time in Ukraine as used cars (82%), the situation in the hybrid segment is radically different. The share of new cars among the total number of hybrids is 58%. Although there is a gradual decline in this figure. In August last year, 63% of new hybrid cars were registered.
In the segment of new passenger hybrid cars, TOYOTA remains the market leader. The most popular models among Ukrainians are as follows:
- TOYOTA RAV-4 – 414 units;
- TOYOTA Yaris Cross – 134 units;
- NISSAN X-Trail – 133 units.
In registrations of imported used cars with hybrid powertrains, the popularity rating is as follows:
- FORD Fusion US – 92 units;
- TOYOTA RAV-4 – 78 units;
- KIA Niro – 73 units.
Source: Ukravtoprom
