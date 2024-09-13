Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda and others – TOP 10 car brands in 2024

The updated ranking of the best automotive brands by sales for the first 8 months of 2024 shows significant growth of Chinese BYD. It has the highest growth rate among the TOP 10 car brands. The report is based on an analysis of data from ministries of transportation or their equivalents in 159 markets around the world.

In the past months of 2024, Japanese Toyota remains the best brand in terms of sales. It has held the top spot for the past 10 years. This year, the brand has already sold 5.99 million vehicles, which is 0.4% more than in the same period last year.

Volkswagen is in second place, almost 2 times behind, having sold 3.22 million vehicles (+1.8%). The company holds 5.9% of the global car market.

Honda is in third place, up 2 positions. Its result is 2.47 million units sold, up 2% year-on-year.

The fourth place was taken by Ford, which sold 2.46 million vehicles (-0.1%). It is followed by Hyundai, which dropped 2 positions to 2.42 million sales (-2.6%).

Another interesting permutation in the TOP 10 best car brands is the result of BYD. Although the company focuses on electric vehicles, it also sells models with internal combustion engines (which account for more than half of the company’s sales). This diversification allowed BYD to sell 1.99 million vehicles with a 24% increase in sales. In 2019, the brand was ranked 49th in the world.

Kia dropped to 9th in the ranking, losing one position. It sold 1.89 million cars (-3.2%). BMW closes the top 10, rising 1 position to 1.51 million new registrations (+6.7%).

Rating of the best car brands by sales for the first 8 months of 2024

Toyota – 5.99 million (+.04%); Volkswagen – 3.22 million (+1.8%); Honda – 2.47 million (+2%); Ford – 2.46 million (-0.1%); Hyundai – 2.42 million (-2.6%); Chevrolet – 2.09 million (+1.6%); Nissan – 2.08 million (+2.5%); BYD – 1.99 million (+24%); Kia – 1.89 million (-3.2%); BMW – 1.51 million (+6.7%).

Source: focus2move