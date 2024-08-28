Traffic cameras in Kursk fine drivers fleeing from Ukrainian FPVs for speeding

Traffic cameras are still working diligently in Kursk, recording violations by Russians who «add gas», running away from Ukrainian FPVs.

American military analyst Rob Lee wrote about this on Twitter, referring in particular to the complaints of some Russians on Telegram.

«Traffic cameras are still working in Kursk, and people are getting speeding tickets trying to escape FPV».

One Russian «activist» was fined 9,000 rubles when he tried to cross a highway under the gun of Ukrainian FPVs, while another tried to save money by covering his license plates, but eventually was stopped by local traffic police and forced to remove the sticker

«Хlopnik from the people’s police of Kurchatov was sentenced to 15 days in jail for having a taped license plate», — wrote another Russian (duplicated in English on the @wartranslated account).

Meanwhile, it is not so easy to get rid of fines, as they will have to be challenged in court.

Traffic cameras are still operating in Kursk, and people are receiving speeding fines when trying to outrun FPVs. Some have resorted to covering their license plates but the traffic police force them to remove them. https://t.co/a39mosxzzM pic.twitter.com/8Bt1vcm8dX — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 27, 2024

