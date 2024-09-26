Trailer for the movie «Ballerina» — spinoff «John Wick» with Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the action movie «Ballerina» — John Wick» spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

De Armas’ character is a ballerina and an experienced assassin who seeks revenge on those who destroyed her family (the character appeared briefly in «John Wick 3», played by Unité Phelan). The film takes place between the events of the third and the fourth movie about WickKeanu Reeves appears here not as a cameo, but as a full-fledged character.

The rest of the cast includes Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Gabrielle Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and the late Lance Reddick.

«Ballerina» — is the fifth film in the «John Wick» franchise. The fourth installment, released last year, became the highest-grossing in the series and earned $440 million worldwide. Also released prequel series «Continental» and is being developed sequel series «Under the High Table».

«Ballerina» is directed by Len Wiseman, while original film director Chad Stagelski serves as executive producer.

Trailer (original)