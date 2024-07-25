Trailer for the series «Kaos» — mythological black comedy with Jeff Goldblum from the creator of «The End of the F***ing World»

The series «Kaos», which will be released on Netflix on August 29, is described as a darkly funny modern take on ancient Greek mythology.

According to the synopsis, the all-powerful Zeus begins to fear the end of his reign: he notices a wrinkle on his forehead that may herald the end of the world. Zeus becomes paranoid, and six mortal men mentioned in an ancient prophecy about the apocalypse try to find out what connects them to the Greek gods.

«Kaos» was developed and written by Charlie Covell, who created the hit Netflix series «The End of the F***ing World», and directed by Georgie Banks-Davis and Runyararo Mappumo.

Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, and the cast also includes David Thewlis, Janet McTeer, and Cliff Curtis.

Teaser trailer