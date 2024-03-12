Trump offered Musk to buy Truth Social, — The Washington Post

Both tried in different ways to create their own «platform for freedom of speech».

Last summer, former US President Donald Trump offered Musk to buy his social network Truth Social, reports The Washington Post. At the time, Elon was still running «chaotically absorbed» Twitter — and was only making plans convert it to X і to be handed over to Linda Iaccarino.

However, the conversation did not end with a discussion of a potential deal — two unnamed Post sources say that Musk and Trump have discussed business and politics on several occasions since then.

In early March, Trump met again with Musk and several other powerful Republican donors in Florida. The New York Times reported then that the former president was looking for sponsors for his election campaign, and Elon later wrote on X that «was not donating money to any of the candidates for the US presidency».

Back in November 2022, Musk restored Trump’s Twitter accountwhich was blocked after he called for the storming of the Capitol in January 2021. However, he continues to use his own social media platform, Truth Social, despite having far fewer followers there.

The platform for «free speech» Trump has faced significant financial problems since its launch in 2022. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in November, Truth Social lost tens of millions of dollars last year.