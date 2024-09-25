Ubisoft postpones the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025

The new installment of the popular Assassin’s Creed series will be released on February 14, 2025.

The developers announced this decision on their social networks. Ubisoft explained the delay by the need for additional time to improve the game. The company «strives to ensure the highest quality of the product before its release».

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024

Recently, Ubisoft also canceled its participation in Tokyo Game Show 2024. The Japanese division of the company explained this decision by «various circumstances» and apologized to fans for the short notice.

«We have canceled our online presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which was scheduled to start on September 26 at 15:00. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to it», — noted representatives of Ubisoft Japan in the social network X.

Ubisoft will release Assassin’s Creed Shadows simultaneously on all platforms, including Steam, and will abandon the seasonal subscription.

Source: pcgamer