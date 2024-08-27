Ukrainian company Resq Pods has developed a rescue capsule for protection during disasters

Resq Pods has introduced a life-saving capsule that can protect a person during natural disasters and military operations.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has prompted developers to look for new ways to protect civilians. In recent years, the country has been subjected to constant attacks with missiles and drones that destroy civilian objects and endanger lives.

In response to these challenges, Ukrainian deep-tech company Resq Pods has created a unique escape pod. The invention is designed for personal protection during various disasters, including missile attacks, fires, and earthquakes. In May 2024, the development was presented at the Disasters Expo Europe 2 exhibition in Frankfurt, where it received positive feedback from the international community.

Kirill Meshkovsky, co-founder of Resq Pods, explains:

«Our development — is a response to the military aggression in Ukraine and the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey. We strive to provide a 90% probability of survival and minimize mortality during disasters».

The capsule has a double metal shell filled with a special polymer. Its dimensions are 75x75x220 cm and its weight is — 400 kg. The design is able to withstand the collapse of a multi-storey building and ensure the safe stay of a person inside until rescuers arrive.

The developers equipped the capsule with a ventilation system with filters for air purification, an automated system for analyzing carbon dioxide and smoke levels, beepers (sensors) for signaling rescuers, a radio for communication, and food and water supplies.

The fourth version of the capsule has undergone serious tests. It withstood a fall from a height of two floors, explosions with a total capacity of 40 kg of TNT equivalent, and fire and high temperature tests.

Resq Pods is focused on the B2B sector, in particular, logistics, energy, agriculture and industry. The company plans to establish mass production, expand its team, and attract investments to develop the project in Ukraine and abroad.

Meshkovsky adds: