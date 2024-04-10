Ukrainian developers have created an app for stork tracking

Ukrainian developers have created a mobile application to track the number of storks.

This became known from the message at the Ukrainian Society for the Protection of Birds.

The Society notes that the data collected is important for scientists and is necessary to monitor the state of the stork population and develop measures to protect this species of bird.

«Ukraine has one of the largest populations of storks in Europe – approximately 35-45 thousand nesting pairs»,” the scientists note.

How will it work?

To count storks, scientists need the following information:

when the birds returned to Ukraine;

how many pairs occupied the nests;

how successfully they raised their offspring (how many chicks grew up and left the nest in each pair).

According to the international methodology, a nest is considered occupied if a pair of storks stayed near it for at least a month, regardless of the outcome of nesting. It is noted that the number of chicks is best counted in the second half of June – first half of July, when they have already grown up.

Credentials can be provided via a smartphone using a special module developed by the company’s specialists on the basis of the international environmental data collection program SMART.

Below — video instructions on how to fill in and send credentials.

How to use the application

Currently available versions are for IOS and for Android.

Then you need to download the necessary configuration for stork accounting.