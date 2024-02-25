Ukrainian drones to receive artificial intelligence from German company Helsing

Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and CEO of Helsing GmbH Gundbert Scherf signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of security and defense. Helsing is a German company that develops software and integrates artificial intelligence into defense technologies.

This was the result of conferences on joint arms production that took place in Ukraine and in Washington last year. The Ukrainian government is now actively working with European countries and looking for partners in developing weapons technologies.

There are still a number of conferences ahead, such as the one in Washington, D.C., where Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, as well as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, manufacturers and other prominent people were present. We are preparing many surprises. Let me remind you that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden» agreed on joint arms production, — said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office.

Helsing has been a partner of Rheinmetall since 2022 and also cooperates with the German Ministry of Defense. The company has been operating in Ukraine since 2022. The memorandum is aimed at strengthening Ukrainian defense technologies and implementing AI in Ukrainian-made UAVs.

