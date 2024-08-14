Ukrainian games festival returns to Steam — more than 430 titles, demos, and a sale

The Games section is published with the support of ?

From August 19 to 26, the third Ukrainian Games Festival will take place on Steam, presenting more than 430 games created by Ukrainian developers to the global community.

This year, Ukrainian Games Festival is significantly expanding its scope. The event organizers, GTP Media team, are preparing an impressive selection of Ukrainian game projects for players. The festival will cover a wide range of games — from large-scale works by well-known studios GSC Game World and 4A Games to original indie projects.

Festival visitors will have a unique opportunity to purchase games at discounted prices during the big sale. In addition, the organizers have prepared an exhibition of demos where players will be able to try out dozens of new projects for free.

Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 will be a platform for several world premieres. For the first time, new games from Ukrainian teams will be announced, which makes the event especially important for the industry.

In parallel to the festival, GTP Media team is initiating a charity fundraiser for 50 FPV drones for the units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The organizers urge everyone involved in the Ukrainian gaming industry — developers, journalists, bloggers — to join the fundraiser. Participants can make a monetary contribution or open their own «bank account» for the fees. Information on active fees and contributions of Ukrainian companies will be published on the official website Ukrainian Games.

Last year’s festival gathered nearly 350 projects and attracted more than 1.3 million players from around the world. The event was covered by leading international and Ukrainian gaming publications, including Eurogamer and IGN.

