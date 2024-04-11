Ukrainian student creates Youtube audio translator into Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar

Taras Ivanov, a 17-year-old Ukrainian developer from the city of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, created the service «Free Video Translator» —, which translates and dubs YouTube videos into Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar for free.

It works through a Telegram bot, reports Mezha.

The goal of the translator — «is to enable everyone to watch videos in languages they don’t understand for free, quickly and without any extra steps».

The developer shared the very first version of the translator on your channel June 22, 2023. According to him, at the time it was just a console program on his PC that was not available to other people.

However, users liked it, and the first public version appeared on August 2, 2023.

How it works

The principle of operation of «Free Video Translator» is described in detailon the website.

To use the service, you need to:

go to the Telegram bot;

send a link to YouTube in it;

get a finished translation in a few minutes.

To work with the bot, you do not need to register, provide an email address or phone number.

Currently, translation into Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar is available from almost any language. This is due to the use of not one but three translators at once and an additional large language model.

In the future, the developer plans to create similar bots in other messengers and social networks for convenience and greater accessibility.

According to him, as soon as he also madeautomatic video summarization – you don’t have to watch the video to get the main content of the video.