Unbound to celebrate 30th anniversary of Need for Speed gets second year of support with new modes inspired by other games in the series

This year, the NFS series celebrates its 30th anniversary, so Electronic Arts has forked out for another year of support for the current Need for Speed Unbound, the content of which will be dedicated to to the previous games of the outstanding series.

The NFS legacy means different things to each of you. Some of you were there when it all started, on Road and Track (the first part of the game). Others remember fighting Eastsiders in Olympic City (NFS Underground) or breaking through the Blacklist in Rockport (Most Wanted). Or maybe you’ve just started playing recently. Rushing by day and taking risks by night in Palm City (Unbound). Regardless of what you remember, we all share a love of NFS and we want to make new memories over the next 12 months.

Next year, there are plans to add four new content volumes, each released every few months, with at least one new core mode added to each volume. More events, more challenges, new content, ranks to earn, and new progress to chase are promised. Also, at least two new fully customized cars as part of the Speed Pass, these should be some iconic cars for the NFS series, such as the BMW M3 with Most Wanted.