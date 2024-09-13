Unique gameplay and focus on beginners: new details about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Rock Paper Shotgun had the opportunity to try out the demo version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at Gamescom 2024 and shared their impressions of the game. The journalists also published fragments of a conversation with representatives of GSC Game World.

Despite the limited time of the game, the journalists noted significant improvements compared to the previous installments of the series. Technically, «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chernobyl» has made a big step forward. Character movements have become smoother, and weapon control — more convenient. The inventory system, although retaining the familiar grid, is now faster and more intuitive. At the same time, the developers have retained the complexity and danger of the game world that is characteristic of the series.

The demo started with a short cutscene where the player is taken to the Zone. The journalists were able to explore the destroyed outpost, interact with classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. anomalies, and encounter mutants. They were particularly impressed by the absence of intrusive music, which enhanced the atmosphere of tension and danger.

The reviewers noted that the game’s weapons have a powerful recoil but are easy to use. The journalists also drew attention to the absence of unnecessary prompts and simplifications in the user interface, which preserves the spirit of the original series.

GSC Game World CEO Yevhen Hryhorovych spoke about the balance between the new and the old in the game:

«Our first goal is to make a game for players who don’t know anything about the previous installments. We realize that we will have a lot of new players and we want them to enjoy the game».

At the same time, the game will have plenty of Easter eggs for fans, including familiar characters and locations.

Grigorovich also noted that the team is focused on the console audience and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Nevertheless, the developers strive to preserve the unique atmosphere of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

Interestingly, the developers are trying to maintain a balance between disclosing information about the game and maintaining intrigue. Grigorovich admitted:

«As a game director, I want to hide everything from the player. I fight with the marketing team because they want to show as much as possible!». The journalists paid special attention to the visual component of the game. The night raid into the radioactive Zone impressed with its atmospheric and detailed environment. The sound design also received positive feedback — footsteps, rustling grass and distant sounds of the Zone create a unique sense of presence. Among the important decisions of GSC was the actual removal of the Russian language from the game. At the same time, the developers decided to add elements that emphasize Ukrainian culture. For example, the game will feature mosaics that reflect national motifs. The developers emphasize that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is not an anti-war game. Instead, they wanted to create an authentic Ukrainian product that reflects the spirit and culture of the country. Although the demo was relatively short, it left a positive impression on the journalists. They noted that the game retains the spirit of the original series while offering a modern gaming experience.

As a reminder, we have already wrote about the impressions of Japanese journalists from the demo «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl». Also in the game will be two storyline additions.

Release «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» is scheduled for November 20. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available immediately on Game Pass.

