Unreal Engine to be installed in cars: Qualcomm and Epic Games promote the Snapdragon Cockpit platform

Qualcomm and Epic Games have announced the first-ever deployment of the Unreal Engine on the Snapdragon Cockpit platform for vehicles. However, in this case, we are not talking about games, but about improving infotainment systems and user experience in the car.

Through the use of the Unreal Engine, cars based on the Snapdragon automotive platform will allow automakers to create spectacular, efficient and elegant user interfaces. It will also make it easier for developers to create high-quality, scalable digital cockpit systems for a variety of vehicles and screens.

The new «human-machine interface platform with Unreal Engine is already available for developers. So, we can hope that we will soon see more graphics-rich infotainment systems in cars.

It has not yet been specified which automakers will be the first to offer their solutions on this platform and when they can be tested in production cars.

Source: arenaev