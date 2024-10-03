News Software 10-03-2024 at 11:19 comment views icon

Unreal Engine to be installed in cars: Qualcomm and Epic Games promote the Snapdragon Cockpit platform

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Unreal Engine to be installed in cars: Qualcomm and Epic Games promote the Snapdragon Cockpit platform

Qualcomm and Epic Games have announced the first-ever deployment of the Unreal Engine on the Snapdragon Cockpit platform for vehicles. However, in this case, we are not talking about games, but about improving infotainment systems and user experience in the car.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

Through the use of the Unreal Engine, cars based on the Snapdragon automotive platform will allow automakers to create spectacular, efficient and elegant user interfaces. It will also make it easier for developers to create high-quality, scalable digital cockpit systems for a variety of vehicles and screens.

The new «human-machine interface platform with Unreal Engine is already available for developers. So, we can hope that we will soon see more graphics-rich infotainment systems in cars.

It has not yet been specified which automakers will be the first to offer their solutions on this platform and when they can be tested in production cars.

Source: arenaev

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send