Up to UAH 25,500 fine: Ukrainians will be punished for listening to Russian music

A group of MPs proposed to significantly increase fines for listening to Russian music in public places. Currently, the fine is only 70 UAH. The new bill proposes to increase this amount to UAH 5100-25500.

Such changes to the amount of fines are contained in the draft law No. 9547 «On Amendments to Article 155 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to Increase Liability for Violation of Legislation by Trade, Catering and Service Institutions in the Field of Restricting Public Use of the Music Product of the Aggressor State».

According to MPs, the music of the aggressor country can influence the separatist sentiments of the population: creating the illusion of the attractiveness of Russian identity, the existence of common interests that differ from the interests of the rest of the Ukrainian population, and generating value contradictions. Therefore, in order to avoid the negative influence and spread of Russian music, it is envisaged to increase liability for the public use of music in the Russian language in trade, catering and service establishments. If a person commits a violation, he or she will be fined:

in the amount of 300 to 500 non-taxable minimum incomes, i.e. from UAH 5100 to UAH 8500.

in the amount of 1000 to 1500 non-taxable minimum incomes, i.e. from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500, for repeated violations within a year.

It should be noted that it is not visitors who will be held liable for violating the law, but managers of trade, catering and service establishments. Fines will be imposed on them, not on individuals.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper