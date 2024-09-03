Updated Kia EV6: bigger battery, faster charging and a range of up to 581 km

Kia has updated the EV6 electric crossover, focusing on design, increased range and advanced technology.

The exterior of the Kia EV6 now features a full-width light bar, updated headlights and an improved front splitter. In doing so, designers have aligned the EV6’s visual language with the flagship EV9 crossover and the new EV3, as well as the upcoming EV4 and EV5 models.

But the most significant innovations are hidden inside. The EV6’s useful battery capacity has increased from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. As a result, the range has increased to 581 km. In addition, the charging speed has increased. With a maximum charging power of 258 kW, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The base model has rear-wheel drive and is equipped with a single 228 hp engine. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The all-wheel drive version has two engines with a total output of 325 hp.

Inside, the glossy black plastic of the center console has been replaced with a more refined matte finish. Instead of wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless connectivity technology has debuted. The steering wheel now offers motorized adjustments, and a fingerprint scanner adds security while also allowing you to personalize seat and climate settings.

The price of the updated Kia EV6 electric vehicle starts at €48677. This model will first enter the UK market, and later appear in other European countries.

Source: arenaev