US Navy captain who fired a rifle with a backward sight was fired «due to loss of trust»

Cameron Yaste, captain of the USS John S McCain destroyer, became wildly popular in April when his photo was posted on the official Instagram account of the US Navy — the military man posed with a rifle with an incorrectly installed optical sight.

«From practice firing, maintenance, fuel checks, to participation in maritime and anchoring operations, the U.S. Navy is always ready to serve and protect», — they wrote under the photo.

The photo went viral online, causing ridicule in the comments. Later it was deleted (but screenshots, as you know, don’t burn).

Last Friday, 4 months after the photo was published, Cameron was fired due to «loss of trust and confidence in his abilities», reports Business Insider.

Cameron Yaste was the captain of the USS John S. McCain, a US Navy destroyer that is helping to protect the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and has been deployed to the Middle East since April. Yaste will be temporarily replaced by Capt. Allison Christie, the deputy commodore of the 21st Destroyer Squadron, part of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group, also stationed in the Gulf of Oman.

The Pentagon sent aircraft carriers to the Middle East to be ready to help Israel repel an attack by Iran or other countries. According to the US Navy, the change in leadership will not affect the warship’s mission or schedule.