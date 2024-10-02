Vivo X200 photo flagships — Android AnTuTu record, official images and camera features

The flagship Vivo X200 family with top cameras will be presented in October. The official images of the smartphones, some specifications, and tests have been posted online.

The base X200 model, the powerful X200 Pro, and the compact X200 Pro Mini are expected. Although the launch is still two weeks away, the phones have been placed on the Chinese website JD.com for pre-order, including official images (currently hidden).

Unlike the Vivo X100 lineup, all three phones will have flat bezels and retain the round, large camera island. The X200 and X200 Pro have shiny backs in four colors: black, white, blue, and silver. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini has more playful colors and a matte finish — pink and green appear alongside white and black.

The renders show that the Vivo X200 series will use Zeiss-branded cameras. This may mean that the German company will add its know-how for photo processing. According to previous reports, the Vivo X200 will have a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and optical stabilization. Also expected is a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50 MP LYT-600 periscopic telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The older model will have a 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens. Vivo showed samples of photos that demonstrate the capabilities of the main camera and macro shooting.

The Vivo X200 phones appear to have flat side bezels, but the company’s executive says the display will be curved. The company talks about micro bending, so the curvature should be insignificant. The frame may be titanium. The next photo compares the more rounded Vivo X100 with the X200.

It is known that Vivo X200 will have a 6.7″ OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and a 5700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Vivo has shared the benchmarks of the X200 Pro with the Dimensity 9400 chip in the test. The smartphone scored 3007853 points in AnTuTu 10, making it the fastest Android device. This result surpasses the previous record set by OPPO Find X8 Pro, which scored 2,880,558 points.

Vivo X200 smartphones will be unveiled on October 14. Most likely, the smartphones, like the previous generation, will be released worldwide later.

Sources: TheTechOutlook, 91mobiles, PlayfulDroid