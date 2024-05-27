Vodafone has tested 5G in Ukraine – connecting Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Helsinki

During the Action Forum 2024, Vodafone and Nokia demonstrated 5G communication capabilities in Ukraine. It is noted that during the event, a 5G teleconference between Ukraine and Finland was held for the first time in Ukraine. The new high-speed connection united three European cities at once: Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Helsinki.

The forum participants heard a speech by Mykhailo Fedrov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation. Helsinki, where the 5G network has been operating since 2019, also got in touch. The forum participants were greeted by Ville Tavio, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, who recently visited Ukraine. During the visit, the parties discussed, among other things, investments in modern technologies. In addition, Tommi Vitto, President of Nokia Mobile Networks, made a live 5G broadcast from Helsinki.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, the teleconference was attended by Olga Ustinova, CEO of Vodafone, and Yuriy Fylyuk, CEO and initiator of the Promprylad innovation center. Stanislav Prybytko, Head of Mobile Internet Development at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Olga Deinega, Vodafone’s GR Director, were in Kyiv.

The connection was made using test 5G internal solutions that Vodafone and Nokia built in Ivano-Frankivsk at the Promprylad Innovation Center and in Kyiv at the Vodafone office.

These are the first sites in Ukraine where 5G was made available not only through special demonstration equipment. The 5G connection was available on ordinary smartphones and tablets that support the corresponding communication standard.

In addition, the forum participants witnessed a technological and artistic performance – a synchronized performance by two musical groups that were 600 kilometers apart. The Eclectic Sound Orchestra performed on the roof of Vodafone’s office in Kyiv, and the female vocal group Spivochi performed on the stage of Promprylad in Ivano-Frankivsk. 5G enabled the best quality sound and image to be transmitted without delay, so that the musicians could play in sync.