Samsung Galaxy Ring will charge through the case – like wireless headphones

Samsung is expected to release its Galaxy Ring smart ring next month. Ahead of the debut, the company has demonstrated how to charge this device. To recharge the ring’s battery, you will have to use a case similar to the one used to recharge wireless headphones.

This became known thanks to an image published by Ice Universe on Weibo. The image shows a small white plastic case with an embossed Samsung logo on the front and a raised part in the middle that holds the ring in place. To transfer energy, charging contacts are used, which were clearly visible when Samsung first showed the Ring.

In addition, two lines are visible on the case and the ring itself, which are aligned, apparently to help users understand whether the ring is properly placed in the case.

Notably, this is similar to RingConn, which also uses a charging case for its smart ring. In comparison, Oura uses a charging dock that works similarly to Samsung, but using a case seems convenient for traveling. It would also be nice if the case had a battery so that, like the headphones, it could be charged on the go. However, since Samsung estimates the battery life on the Galaxy Ring to be up to nine days, this charging case probably won’t be needed that often anyway.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring along with new foldable smartphones and smartwatches at an event on July 10.

Source: 9to5google