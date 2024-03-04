News Technologies 03-04-2024 at 20:48 comment views icon

Vodafone will receive a new network code 75 with a capacity of 10 million numbers – draft resolution of the NCCIR

Vodafone applied to the NCCIR for a permit to use the mobile network code numbering resource in Ukraine.

In a statement, Vodafone said it is currently using the 50, 66, 95 and 99 area codes. Each of the codes has a capacity of 10 million numbers. Currently, more than 80% of the numbering resource has been used for the first three of these codes. For code 99, the figure is over 77%. Consequently, the operator needs additional numbering resources to ensure «sustainability of the networks».

─ проєкт постанови НКРЗІ

It seems that after reviewing Vodafone’s application, the National Commission intends to grant the operator a new destination network code 75. This is evidenced by draft resolution of the NCCIR. The relevant meeting is expected on March 6. Thus, the operator will be able to offer its subscribers +380 75*** numbers. The network capacity for this code is 10 million numbers.


