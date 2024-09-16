Volkswagen Transporter will be available as an electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid for the first time

The popular next-generation Volkswagen Transporter van will be available with fully electric and hybrid powertrains for the first time. Diesel engines will also be available in the seventh generation.

The new Transporter will also offer more space, more payload and an increased maximum trailer weight than its predecessor. The manufacturer will offer both vans for cargo transportation and a passenger version in the form of a minibus. Some versions will be optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase.

The luggage compartment volume of the Transporter panel van with a regular wheelbase and roof has increased by more than 10% to 5.8 m3. The long wheelbase and high roof versions have a cargo volume of 9.0 m³. The maximum payload has also increased by 10% to 1.33 tons. At the same time, Volkswagen has increased the maximum trailer weight by 0.3 tons to 2.8 tons (with brakes, with a 12% slope).

The new Volkswagen Transporter will be available with 7 powertrains: three electric, one hybrid and three diesel.

The e-Transporter will have electric motors with a capacity of 136 hp, 218 hp and 286 hp. All three engines will be supplemented by a 64 kWh battery. Volkswagen has not yet announced the range for the electric version of the Transporter.

The Volkswagen Transporter eHybrid plug-in hybrid has a powertrain that delivers 323 hp. The diesel engines have an output of 110 hp, 150 hp and 170 hp. The most powerful diesel engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For the 150 hp engine, a six-speed gearbox is standard, with an eight-speed available as an option.

All models have an updated cabin that offers a 12-inch fully digital instrument panel and a 13-inch center touchscreen infotainment system. It also includes a variety of USB and 12V outlets, as well as the option to add one or, in the case of hybrid and electric models, up to three 230V outlets. Wireless connection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphones is available as standard. Other features include LED headlights, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

The next-generation Volkswagen Transporter will be presented early next year.