We are still working for the benefit of all humanity: OpenAI denies allegations in Elon Musk’s lawsuit

OpenAI leaders disagreed with claims of Elon MuskThey believe that Musk is simply upset that he is no longer part of the AI company. They believe that Musk is simply upset that he is no longer part of a company that develops artificial intelligence.

In an internal memo to the company, Sam Altman called Musk his hero and said he missed the man he knew who competed with others to create better technology.

«We believe that the claims in this lawsuit may be related to Elon’s regret that he is not involved with the company today,— Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer, wrote in a note. — It’s very disappointing to see Elon take action against the company he helped found, especially given his close collaboration with some of you who are still working on the mission».

In the note, Kwon noted that the company’s mission is still to benefit all of humanity. He also says that OpenAI is independent and directly competes with Microsoft, despite funding from it.

Jason Kwon informed the staff that after the events of last November (apparently referring to the Sam Altman’s suspension) government agencies have asked the company to provide some and the company is cooperating with the government.

«After the events of last November, they asked us to provide information, and this is in line with what we expected given the circumstances».

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and resigned from the Board of Directors in 2018, four years after the statement that artificial intelligence «is potentially more dangerous than nuclear weapons».

Musk is now suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. He claims that the company has abandoned the mission to develop artificial intelligence «for the benefit of all mankind» with which it was founded.

Musk’s lawyers said that their client contributed more than $15 million to OpenAI in 2016, «more than any other donor» and helped the startup build a team of «the most talented». The following year, Musk gave OpenAI almost $20 million, which, according to the lawyers, was more than other sponsors. According to the lawsuit, Musk invested more than $44 million in OpenAI from 2016 to September 2020.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg