We managed to do it in 100 seconds: Windows 10 managed to install in less than 2 minutes

Typically, installing Windows 10 takes 20-30 minutes (1200-1800 seconds). This process can be accelerated if desired. An enthusiast and developer NTDev decided to see if he could reduce the installation time by more than 10 times and keep it under 100 seconds.

To find out, he used a specially optimized and stripped-down version of Windows 10. The practical experiment proved that it is possible to install the OS from scratch in less than 2 minutes. However, it was not possible to keep within 100 seconds. So, NTDev completed the entire process of automated Windows 10 installation from startup to desktop in just 105 seconds, according to the countdown timer.

To achieve this result, NTDev used «the fastest available storage [and] RAM», as well as a version of Tiny10 (a modified version of Windows 10 with various optimizations and removed optional components) that was subjected to «further optimization».

Such speed records are unlikely to interest ordinary users. However, the ability to quickly install Windows 10 or 11 (even faster than drinking coffee) can be useful for developers who often have to reinstall the OS in the course of their work.

Source: tomshardware