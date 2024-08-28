«We will bomb everyone»: Ukrainian REX drone carries up to 8 rounds of ammunition under its wings and conducts reconnaissance

The REX — unmanned aerial strike system is a real small bomber aircraft. It carries four bombs under each wing and finds targets on its own.

The REX drone is capable of not only dropping bombs on the Russian occupiers. It can find, fix, and track a target at a distance of 45 km, and when everything is done — analyze the result of the hit. The enemy will receive from 2 to 8 different types of ammunition from it, which in total weigh up to 10 kg.

The combination of reconnaissance and correction capabilities with direct destruction in an aircraft-type UAV provides additional capabilities in combat. With a takeoff weight of 16 kg, the REX drone can stay in the air for up to 1.5 hours and reach speeds of up to 126 km/h.

The unmanned system was developed based on the experience of the military and in accordance with their requests. The Ukrainian-Polish Armadrone development team has been working on the creation of attack drones for 7 years. REX is powered by components manufactured exclusively in allied countries, as well as Israeli technology. according to the developers, the high accuracy of the strike minimizes civilian casualties.

The drone is currently at the prototype stage and is presented on the Brave Inventors project page. In June 2024, the drones were demonstrated at the Eurosatory 2024 arms exhibition in Paris.

Sources: Brave Inventors, «Focus»