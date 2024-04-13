Western Digital introduces SanDisk 4TB SD card with NAND — available in 2025

Seven years ago, everyone was amazed 400 GB microSD card from SanDiskand now Western Digital is showing off a full-size SD card with 10 times the capacity. The new SanDisk Extreme Pro SDUC 4 TB SD card is designed for cameras and laptops and will be available in 2025.

Western Digital unveiled the 4TB SD card at NAB this week. It complies with the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) standard, which supports up to 128 TB. The card utilizes the Ultra High Speed-I (UHS-I) interface and is speed class 10, so it supports a minimum speed of 10MB/s and a maximum data transfer rate of 104MB/s when operating in UHS104 (SDR104) mode. The SD card is also compliant with the V30 video speed class and supports a minimum sequential write speed of 30MB/s, which is considered sufficient for 8K video recording.

Western Digital has not yet disclosed what the NAND utilization in the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDUC 4TB card means. Given the high capacity and the distant release date, the card could be one of the first products to use BiCS 9 NAND technology.

The company did not disclose the price of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDUC 4TB card. The 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro card costs $140, so we can imagine the price of a 4TB SD card with advanced NAND at $600 or more.

Sources: Western Digital, AnandTech