What do you think, Hollywood? 7 new videos generated by OpenAI’s Sora with tips from directors, writers and artists

OpenAI is constantly publishing new videos generated by Sora neural network based on conventional text prompts, but the tool is still not available to the public — except for a select group of artists who have been given the opportunity to test the new product.

The testers included filmmakers, writers, artists, marketers, and musicians, all of whom will be able to put the neural network to the test in the future:

Walter Woodman, Sidney Leader, and Patrick Sederberg are members of the Toronto-based multimedia production company Shy Kids. Walter directed the short film «Air Head».

Paul Trillo is a multidisciplinary artist, writer and filmmaker.

Nick Kleverov is a creative director and co-founder of Native Foreign, a creative agency nominated for a «Emmy» award.

August Kamp is a musician, researcher, creative worker and multidisciplinary artist.

Josephine Miller is the co-founder and creative director of Oraar Studio, a digital fashion studio specializing in 3D visualization, augmented reality, and digital fashion.

Don Allen Stevenson III is a digital AR/XR artist, speaker and consultant.

Alex Reben is a sculptor/painter and OpenAI artist.

Today you can view 7 videos from each group lasting from 20 seconds to 1.5 minutes – all visually stunning, but mostly abstract. And sometimes they remind us of one of those crazy dreams that our subconscious sometimes offers us — for example, «Beyond Our Reality» (the penultimate one on the list) by Don Allen Stevenson III, which looks like a National Geographic film depicting never-before-seen animals like giraffe flamingos, flying pigs, or cat-eared pigs.

Meanwhile, as Bloomberg reported, OpenAI is planning to negotiate with major Hollywood studios, agencies and producers about the possibilities of using Sora.