What was shown at Future Games Show 2024: Civilization 7, Greedfall and Atomfall sequels

On August 21, Future Games Show was presented as part of Gamescom 2024. The organizers presented a lot of trailers and news about video games. We collected the most interesting ones.

Mars Attracts

The show was opened by the world premiere of Mars Attracts — a simulator of building an amusement park on Mars. The game will be released in 2025. Game page on Steam here.

The Explorator

The Explorator is a shooter that combines 2D animation with 3D worlds. Players will explore a lost city and fight goblins. The demo version is already available in Steam.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Gwendoline Christie will voice Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. The Firaxis Games team showed a video about the creation of the game’s world. The game will be released on February 11, 2025 on PC and consoles. We wrote more about the game here.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World

The developers showed the gameplay of Greedfall 2: The Dying World, the sequel to the 2019 role-playing game. The game will be released in early access Steam September 24.

Atomfall

Rebellion’s Ben Fisher talked about Atomfall — a first-person shooter set in 1950s Yorkshire after a nuclear disaster. The game will be released on PC (Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox in 2025.

Croak The developers of Cuphead and Rick and Morty presented Croak — an animated platformer for PC (Steam). Monaco 2

Monaco 2 continues the cooperative heist game from 2013. The new trailer shows the main characters of the PC game (Steam).

Ravenswatch

The creators of Curse of the Dead Gods have announced Ravenswatch — a cooperative action roguelike. The game will be released from early access on September 26, and the console version will be available in the fall. The game’s page on Steam here.

Zero Space

Zero Space is a real-time strategy game created with the advice of Starcraft professionals. Players’ decisions will change the fate of the galaxy. The game will be released on PC (Steam).

Will: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light is an adventure game set in a harsh world. It will be released on PC (Steam) and consoles in 2025.

Akimbot

Akimbot is a Ratchet and Clank-style platformer about partner cops. The game will be released on August 29 on PC (Steam) and consoles.

Exoborne

Exoborne is an open-world shooter with challenging weather conditions. The game will be released on PC (Steam) and consoles. Players can sign up for testing at official website.

Retrieval

The Future Games Show at Gamescom ended with the world premiere of Retrieval, a cinematic horror game from 333 Studios. The game’s release date will be announced later. Steam page here.

You can watch all the trailers on the channel Future games show.

